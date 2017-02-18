Described as faithful, Northland man killed in stabbing honored at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - More than 50 people came out Saturday night to hold a vigil for a Northland man who family said was stabbed to death by his own father last weekend. Family said Joey Leslie, 27, was stabbed in his grandmother's backyard.

"He is the type of guy that never got mad, I used to get after him sometimes and he would not say a word," said Dorothy Bradbury, Joey's grandmother. "Pretty soon he would come back and say 'grandma that is what I like about you, you don't care if you get mad at me and I love you.'"

Police confirm they took someone into custody after the deadly stabbing, but nearly one week later we are still awaiting charges. FOX 4 is not naming anyone arrested until formal charges are filed.

"It is important for all of us to remember what he gave to us and not how he died," said Bradbury.

Bradbury said she woke up to lights and sirens last weekend and saw her son-in-law being taken away in handcuffs.

Family said Leslie was a loving son who was constantly looking out for his father. They said he stood by his father's side throughout his struggle with alcoholism.