Heartbreaking video shows return of fallen soldier

RALEIGH, N.C. — Video of a fallen soldier’s return is causing people everywhere to tear up.

Lisa Williams captured the heartbreaking moment on video and later shared it to Facebook, where it has more than 8.2 million views.

“There was not a dry eye around me,” Williams said in her Facebook post.

Williams told KTRK that when their plane arrived at Raleigh-Durham Airport passengers were asked to wait as they let someone off the plane first. She soon noticed several soldiers unloading a flag-draped casket from the airplane.

Williams recalls the plane was silent aside from a few sniffles as passengers watched.

In Williams’ video, a woman walks over and puts her hands on the casket, and others follow her.

“It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT,” Williams said. “God bless his wife and family.”

Shawn served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, KTRK reports. He died in a non-combat accident in the country of Niger.

Shawn was married and had four young children. He was buried Thursday in Arlington National Cemetery.