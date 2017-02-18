LIVE: Family, friends and teammates gather to honor life of Blue Valley Coach Eric Driskell

Watch live:



LEAWOOD, Kan. — As family, friends and teammates continue to mourn the loss of Coach Eric Driskell, they gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes and honor the life of the coach at Church of Resurrection in Leawood.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. If you cannot make it, you can watch it live in the video player above or on FOX 4’s Facebook page.

Coach Eric Driskell died on Wednesday at 43 years old after suffering a brain aneurysm Sunday afternoon. His organs were donated.

Driskell’s wife, Kari, asked those who planned to attend Saturday’s celebration of life ceremony to wear their Blue Valley High School tiger gear in “true Eric Driskell fashion.”

Driskell guided the Blue Valley football program to five state championship game appearances in his seven seasons as the head coach. His Tigers won state titles in 2010 and 2013. His last two teams lost to Derby in the 2015 and 2016 Kansas 6A finals. His varsity record was 71-18. Prior to being promoted to head coach of his alma mater, Driskell served as an assistant under Steve Rampy from 1996 to 2009. The Tigers won state championships in 1998, 2003 and 2006. Driskell played on the Tigers’ first state championship team in 1991. He played a major role in all six state titles in Blue Valley football history. Driskell’s last team finished 12-1. The only blemish was a 17-14 loss to Derby in the 6A state final. He was honored by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 2016 Kansas Coach of the Year. He was also a board member of the GKCFCA, the boys track and field coach and the weightlifting coach. Driskell was born in Shawnee, Kan. He attended Stilwell Elementary and Blue Valley Middle School. He graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1992, and played football at Baker University. Driskell is survived by his wife Kari, and two daughters, Rachel and Laurel. A Give Forward account has been set up to help the Driskell family.