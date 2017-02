Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you need a new furry friend or your current pet needs a dental X-ray, the Merriam Veterinary Care Center is the place for you.

All month long the center is offering free X-rays in honor of February being National Pet Dental Heath Month. Just call (913) 742-7310.

While you're there you can also meet some of the dogs who are looking for forever homes.