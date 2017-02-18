Mother of 6-yr-old Angel Hooper shows her strength even during her enormous grief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Six-year-old Angel Hooper was shot at 7-Eleven at 107th and Blue Ridge in October of 2014.

For the past two years, her family has had to find their way through their grief. They try to heal, but wounds are reopened as they fight for justice for Angel, who was at a convenience store with her dad, getting bubblegum, when she was shot.

Angel's mom spoke with FOX 4's Megan Brilley about how she's doing more than two years after her daughter was taken from her, and how she's able to help other families get their justice.