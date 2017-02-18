Ned Yost says he’s experimenting, letting Alex Gordon live out “fantasy” in center field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- All of the Royals players are finally in Surprise, Ariz., and the first official team practice got underway Friday. Following the practice, FOX 4's Al Wallace caught up with some of the guys in the clubhouse to get their take on what it's like to have everyone back together.

Danny Duffy

"The whole team's, you know, here today for the first time. It's been nice to see everybody in here."

Mike Moustakas

"Oh you know this is exciting to be back in camp and be back around the boys and hanging out. So, I'm definitely ready to go."

Eric Hosmer

"You get to start putting on baseball pants. You get to go out and do some team drills and work on some stuff together as a team. It's fun."

Fresh faces and fresh positions

Among the well-known Royals, are some new faces including three former Chicago Cubs players, who are fresh off of a World Series win.

Royals manager Ned Yost also shed some light on why outfielder Alex Gordon would be spending some time in center field this spring.

"He's always wanted to play center field," Yost said. "He's always been bugging me for five years to play center field. You know, spring training is a time when you can experiment. You can allow him to live out his fantasy."