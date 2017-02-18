Olathe Bass Pro Shops sells special T-shirts to raise funds for 9-year-old British boy battling cancer in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Hundreds of people have rallied around a 9-year-old British boy fighting cancer. On Saturday, volunteers sold fundraising T-shirts to raise money for the nine-year-old and his family.

Alexander Goodwin's Mother, Maria, said her son is on day two out of six days of chemotherapy. She said the strong community support gives Alexander strength through his treatment.

"I cannot even begin to imagine how much more difficult it would have been if we didn't have all these people supporting us," Maria Goodwin said.

Teri Atwell helped organize a fundraiser to sell T-shirts at Bass Pro Shops in Olathe.

"Kansas Citians, we're giving. We knew we were going to give that, we knew we were going to take them in and make them part of our family. They just had no idea what was about to come," Atwell said.

Atwell held a bake sale two weeks ago and raised more than $8,000 for the Goodwins. This weekend, she hopes to raise another $2,500 for the family.

"One thing is to have the expertise and support of the doctors, but another thing is to have so many strangers become our friends and have become our lifelong friends that we will never forget," said Maria Goodwin.

Currently, more than 2,500 people follow Alexander's story on social media. You can follow Alexander's Journey of his Facebook or Twitter page.