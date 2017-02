× Runners strip down to their underwear to raise money for Children’s Tumor Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday’s weather was so nice that some runners stripped down to their underwear and went for a run in downtown Kansas City.

The annual ‘Cupid’s Undie Run‘ took place outside the Power and Light District.

The “brief” one-mile run raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.