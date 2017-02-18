With laughter and a few tears, Coach Eric Driskell’s wife shares stories of her husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Blue Valley High School Coach Eric Driskell's wife, Kari, the took the stage Saturday at his celebration of life ceremony at Church of Resurrection in Leawood, and though the tears and laughter, she shared some of her favorite stories of her husband.

Below is Kari's complete eulogy from the ceremony.

First of all thank you for your outpouring of love and support. And thank you for wearing black and gold today. I find it very comforting.

Eric had other clothes, but he didn't wear them. And he hated dressing up. He'd always have to make a last-minute run to Kohl's. So this is perfect.

It's been an honor to share my husband with all of you. A big football coach, but gentle, tender and loving. Our girls had him wrapped around their fingers.

He was inspiring and encouraging but not just to you, and he will be greatly missed.

He loved to laugh, and you couldn't stay mad at him. Not even when he accidentally shaved some of my hair our first New Year's Eve together. Or on Mother's Day he handed me a Town Center gift card, which I thought was so nice until I opened it, and it said, 'To coach. Thanks for talking to the kids at the elementary school.'

And he loved to tell those stories. No matter where we went people knew him and would stop and visit, and he would welcome it.

We couldn't send him into the store for a gallon of milk or it would take an hour. He'd laugh and be like, 'I'm a big deal,' and I would roll my eyes, but he was.

And this last Halloween I was too busy to take the girls to trunk or treat at the elementary school, and then last minute he decided to do it. We grabbed a ton of little decorations around the house and told them to throw it in the back of the truck and call it good. The kids got home, and they complained that we had the crappiest trunk there. But then Eric said what we lacked in decoration, I made up for in charisma.

I may have complained a time or two about him being away for so much. He'd leave for something football, and I'd be like 'do you have to go?'. He'd ask do you like winning, and I'd say go. And you guys know that to be true.

I'm just so thankful that I didn't stop him from doing what he loved. I mean seriously, look around.

While we were at the hospital this week, nurses and doctors would tell me that they were sorry and that he seemed like such a great man because so many people came. I'd say he was the best, I'm just sorry you didn't get a chance to know him.

The world is a better place because of Eric Driskell, and we are all better people because of him.

There is no better way to thank him than living like a champion and loving others passionately. And it's still a great day to be a tiger.

A Give Forward account has been set up to help the Driskell family.