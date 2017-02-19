Alsation lamb ragout; peach and cherry cobbler recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alsation Lamb Ragout recipe

Serves 8.

2 lb. Boneless leg of lamb cut into bite sized pieces

2 lb. Sliced Mushrooms

2 T butter

2 large yellow onions diced

1 t salt

1/2 t Paprika

1/2 t restaurant grind black pepper

1/2 t ground allspice

1/4 t ground cinnamon

1/4 c tomato paste diluted with ¼ c strong beef stock

1 c dry red wine (Cabernet or Burgundy)

In a large sauté pan heat the butter and add the lamb and sauté until browned.

Remove lamb to a casserole and brown onions in same pan until tender.

Meanwhile, sauté mushrooms in butter until dry. Season with salt and pepper.

Add mushrooms, onions and other ingredients to lamb except red wine, cover and simmer about 1 hour or until lamb is tender.

Add wine, uncover and cook another 15 minutes or until ragout is very thick.

Serve over rice.

Peach and Cherry Cobbler with polenta topping

4 peaches wedged

1 lb cherries pitted left whole

1 stick of butter

2 cups sugar

¼ cup corn starch

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 T madeira

Filling:

Mix apricots, cherries, butter, sugar vanilla and madeira in a pot and simmer for 5-8 minutes or till cherries begin to soften. Make a slurry with the corn starch and 3T water. Mix into the mixture and bring back up to a simmer then place into the baking dish. Top with the crumble topping and bake at 350 for 30 minutes or till the cobbler topping is colorful and crisp.

Makes a 2 quart dish

Pistachio topping for cobbler:

1/2 cup pistachio nut, shelled

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, cut into chunks

1/2 cup brown sugar

Place the pistachios in the bowl of a food processor. Chop coarsely using on/off pulses. Remove to a bowl. Add flour, butter and brown sugar to the processor and process, using on/off pulses until it form a crumble mixture that sticks together in clumps. Return the chopped pistachios to the processor and process briefly just until mixed.

Spread topping on the cobbler and bake till golden brown and bubbly.