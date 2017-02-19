AMBER ALERT Canceled: Child recovered unharmed

OVERLAND, Mo. — Police canceled an AMBER ALERT issued Sunday afternoon, noting that the child has been recovered unharmed.

The child was reportedly dropped off somewhere in South County, part of St. Louis County. The suspects are reportedly not in custody.

Authorities did not immediately give new information on the suspect, Brian Keith Pullen, a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender who was reportedly armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

William V. Bowen was also named as a possible suspect. Police did not address his whereabouts.

9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen was taken by his non-custodial father around 11:35 a.m. from Overland, Mo., about 20 minutes north and west of St. Louis.

