Black-eyed pea, corn, and rice salad recipe

Black-eyed Pea, Corn and Rice salad
6 servings (1 ½ cups per serving)
- 31 oz. no-salt added black eyed peas
- 1 15.25 oz. canned, no-salt-added or low-sodium whole kernel corn
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 2 celery stalks chopped
- 1 bell pepper chopped
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 2 Tbsp. of lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. parsley
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 231 kcal, Fat 4.0 g., Sodium 62 mg, Carbohydrates 41g, Fiber 7g, Protein 10g
Source: American Heart Association