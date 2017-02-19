Black-eyed pea, corn, and rice salad recipe

Posted 2:41 pm, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:35PM, February 19, 2017

Black-eyed Pea, Corn and Rice salad

6 servings (1 ½ cups per serving)

  • 31 oz. no-salt added black eyed peas
  • 1 15.25 oz. canned, no-salt-added or low-sodium whole kernel corn
  • 1 cup cooked brown rice
  • 2 celery stalks chopped
  • 1 bell pepper chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. water
  • 2 Tbsp. of lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. parsley
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Nutritional information per serving:  Calories 231 kcal, Fat 4.0 g., Sodium 62 mg, Carbohydrates 41g, Fiber 7g, Protein 10g

Source: American Heart Association