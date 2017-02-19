BREAKING: Shooting at 33rd & Garfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near 33rd and Garfield.

Officers told FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush that it was the Shotspotter technology that brought them to the scene of the shooting.

They said they were alerted to multiple shots; when they arrived on the scene they found a man in between two houses who had been shot.

Right now, police have not released any suspect information.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

