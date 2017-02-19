Paw-ternity leave? Company gives employees time off when they get a new dog

Dog days. Taking time out for paw-ternity leave! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JhntbnixFo — BrewDog (@BrewDog) February 13, 2017

Who wants to work in a brewery? Who wants to work in a brewery that also gives you time off when you get a new dog?

BrewDog, an aptly named Scottish brewery with a new location in Ohio, is upping its employee benefits game by offering a week off for workers who get a new puppy or dog. Why?

“We care about two things above all else. People and beer,” brewery co-founder James Watt told USA Today. “We also just really like dogs.”

Fair enough. Also, dogs are a lot of work! If you get a new puppy, you’re basically covered in poop for days. If you rescue an older dog, you’re busy trying to convince it you are worthy of its love.

“We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family,” Watt said.

For families with less hair, the company has “enhanced paternity and maternity pay,” and all of these perks apply to the more than 1,000 BrewDog employees around the world.