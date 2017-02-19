Police continue to search Douglas County, Kan. pond for missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. -- Rescue crews spent Sunday searched a Douglas County fishing pond looking for a missing teenager. So far, the teen remains missing.

Douglass County Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m. Saturday, two 17-year-olds were out on the pond when their boat capsized.

One of the teens reportedly made it back to the shore and survived. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The other teen has not been found.

For hours Sunday, a boat slowly moved across the water looking for him.

Police said the missing teen's upset family members arrived at the lake earlier Sunday