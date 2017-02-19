Trump’s Sweden comment raises questions

President Donald Trump’s reference to “what’s happening last night in Sweden” during a Saturday rally in Florida raised questions in Sweden and around the internet about what he really meant and where he gets his information.

Trump referenced the Scandinavian nation, known for liberally accepting Syrian refugees, during a section of his speech decrying the dangers of open borders.

“Here’s the bottom line. We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening. We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We’ve allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing. So we’re going to keep our country safe.”

At the time, Trump appeared to be referring to recent terror attacks in Germany and elsewhere, but no such attack has occurred in Sweden. The President’s remarks led some on Twitter to speculate he might have watched a segment on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show Friday night in which the host interviewed Ami Horowitz, a filmmaker who has tried to tie Sweden’s taking in of asylum seekers to increased violent crimes in the country.

Trump confirmed that timeline on Sunday tweeting: “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNewsconcerning immigrants & Sweden.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters earlier Sunday the President was “talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general and not referring to a specific incident.”

She reiterated that Trump did not mean to say “last night” but was referring to the rise in crime in the country.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter of the Embassy of Sweden in the US has responded to those asking about what happened Friday night by saying: “Unclear to us what President Trump was referring to. Have asked US officials for explanation.”

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish prime minister, questioned the President’s statement on Twitter.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking?” Bildt tweeted. “Questions abound.”

He wasn’t the only high-profile personality asking questions on Twitter. Chelsea Clinton called out the White House with a reference to the “Bowling Green Massacre.”

“What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?” Clinton tweeted.

Trump’s remark is the latest misplaced reference to a terrorist attack or incident by those in his White House. Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway inaccurately referred to a “Bowling Green massacre” that never took place, and White House press secretary Sean Spicer referred to an attack in Atlanta, later clarifying that he meant to refer to Orlando.