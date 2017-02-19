Worshippers return to Sacred Heart after ICE raid rumors left pews empty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A week ago, the pews inside Sacred Heart Guadalupe were all but empty. A rumor about a possible immigration raid kept families at home at the largely Hispanic church.

Sunday, those worshippers were back at church.

For more than 100 years, the bells at Sacred Heart Guadalupe have rung before Sunday Mass.

Last Sunday, a rumor that federal agents were going to raid the church resulted in the pews, which are normally packed, being left empty.

"From what I understand, it was empty," said parishioner Leo Ayala. "I guess the people got scared, you know, and just didn't attend."

Ayala first attended the church nearly 17 years ago, and said the 11 o'clock Spanish-language service was hit the hardest.

"Normally, you're going to have a full house. At the 11 o'clock Mass, you're going to have anywhere from 125 to 150."

Yessenua Merida told her family to stay home last week.

"I did tell my mom like, 'hey, don't go out. I know you love to go to church, but I'd rather you be safe and sound than out there and frightened and afraid.'"

She said fewer concerns led to a much larger crowd at the historic church.

"It's usually full, but I'm guessing now it's going to be even packed," Merida said. "With that fake story, I feel like more people are coming now."