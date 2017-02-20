17 and 19-year old cousins killed in Ward Parkway car crash were headed to see movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family and friends of the two young men killed Saturday night in a car crash at 86th and Ward Parkway are suffering the sudden and jolting loss of the two cousins.

The victims are Ra’Shad D. Leggs, 17, and the passenger, Quentin D. Leggs, 19, both from Kansas City, Mo.

According to Kansas City, Mo., police, the crash happened at about 7:10pm.

Initially, one person was reported dead, but then Sgt. Bill Mahoney confirmed a second victim died at the hospital.

Police say the crash involved a red car and a silver car, driven by Ra'Shad Leggs. The unidentified driver of the red car was pulling out of Ward Parkway Shopping Center, attempting to turn north on Ward Parkway when it collided with Leggs' car.

Ra'Shad Leggs was pronounced dead at the scene; Quentin died at the hospital. Ra'Shad was preparing to graduate from Ruskin High School in May. Quentin had gone to Hickman Mills High School. Family said the cousins were out Saturday night to see a movie together.

Both the driver and the passenger in the red car are okay and remained on the scene to talk to police.

"There's a lot of traffic that comes and goes from the mall. Anytime you get a lot of traffic, same as the sports complex, you're going to have a lot of collisions but not really very serious ones. This is unusual," said Sgt. Mahoney.