KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What do you do with your retirement fund when you leave your job? Financial expert Kathy Stepp of Stepp and Rothwell visited FOX 4 to share four options she says you should consider. In the video above she details the pros and cons of each option.

Four options:

- Leave it in the old company’s retirement plan until retirement

- Roll into the new company’s retirement plan

- Roll into an IRA

- Keep the cash