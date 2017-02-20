68’s Inside Sports and SAFEHOME team up to teach kids lessons on soccer and life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's President's Day, and that means kids are out of school and looking for something to do.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields is helping keep student athletes busy and out of trouble, teaching some life lessons at the same time.

The second annual SAFEHOME Soccer Clinic just wrapped up at 68's Inside Sports, Shields' indoor sports facility.

SAFEHOME is an emergency shelter designed to help survivors of domestic violence.

Members of the KC Comets and FCKC ran the clinic, which was sponsored by Shields.

More than 75 kids ages 7 to 13 attended. They learned lessons about healthy relationships on and off the field.

It's a lesson organizers believe is important at a young age.

"It's very important to be able to reach the kids early so they understand what is positive behavior versus negative behavior. I think the more you get a chance to get in front of kids and tell them about the process of being positive and good and helping people along, I think it's always a good point to be able to do that," Shields said.

"Respect, dignity, caring, selflessness, those are all the same. If we can help instill those values and kids at this stage, hopefully they will never have to come use Safehome services," Janee Hanzlick with SAFEHOME said.

Organizers say the clinic is so popular, they're already talking about expanding it next year.