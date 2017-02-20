8 Overland Park homes evacuated due to gas leak

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Eight homes in Overland Park were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the gas leak occurred just before 11:30 a.m. near 147th Place and Outlook in the Lionsgate neighborhood. 17 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Kansas Gas Services put a stop to the leak around 12:18 p.m., and firefighters were working to residents back in their home.

During the leak, traffic was stopped at 148th and Nall. Traffic was also blocked near Lamar and Edgewater.