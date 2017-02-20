8 Overland Park homes evacuated due to gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Eight homes in Overland Park were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the gas leak occurred just before 11:30 a.m. near 147th Place and Outlook in the Lionsgate neighborhood. 17 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Kansas Gas Services put a stop to the leak around 12:18 p.m., and firefighters were working to residents back in their home.

During the leak, traffic was stopped at 148th and Nall. Traffic was also blocked near Lamar and Edgewater.

OPFD monitoring gas leak 147th Pl & Outlook. 8 hms evacuated. Ks gas on scene traffic stopped 148th & Nall & Lamar & Edgewater. More later. pic.twitter.com/Ec2OSEWq0N — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) February 20, 2017

147th Pl & Outlook gas leak stopped. Checking hms to get residents back in soon. Great job @KansasGas handling challenging leak! pic.twitter.com/57h9Xx3fwX — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) February 20, 2017

Gas leak confirmed at 147th and Outlook in Overland Park. 8 homes, 17 people, evacuated for precautionary reasons. pic.twitter.com/mb8NX7blj7 — Marcus Officer (@MarcusonFOX4) February 20, 2017