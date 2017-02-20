A Little BBQ Joint’s smoked pork sausage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former auto body shop worker is now a restaurant owner. As part of the FOX 4 Foodie series, celebrity chef Stretch takes us inside A Little BBQ Joint located off Highway-24 and Grand Avenue to learn more about their story. He also invited Fabian Bauer with the restaurant to the morning show on Monday, Feb. 20 so he could demonstrate how to make smoked pork sausage.

Smoked Pork Sausage

2 lbs. of ground pork shoulder

2 T Ground Paprika

2 tsp. Thyme

2 tsp. Oregano

2 T Garlic Powder

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper

1 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

1 T Onion Powder

Sausage Casings (purchase at local butcher shop)

1. Rinse salt from casings.

2. Soak in fresh water at 70º F for 1 hour.

3. Soak in fresh water at 90º F for 1 hour.

4. Place in fresh warm water 90º F at the stuffing table.

Directions:

Place ground pork shoulder in a large metal mixing bowl. In a separate bowl mix all dry ingredients together and add ½ cup of water or until the mixture resembles a soupy mixture. Stir well and then add to pork. Mix until all of the dry ingredients are incorporated into the meat.

Run warm water through your sausage casings. This makes them easier to put on the stuffer tube and lets you know if there are any holes in the casings. Be sure to lay one edge of the flushed casings over the edge of the bowl of warm water they were in; this helps you grab them easily when you need them.

Slip a casing onto the stuffing tube (And yes, it is exactly like what you think it is). Leave a “tail” of at least 6 inches off the end of the tube: You need this to tie off later. If all the meat will not fit in the stuffer place the extra mixture in the fridge while you stuff in batches. Start cranking the stuffer down. Air should be the first thing that emerges – this is why you do not tie off the casing right off the bat.

When the meat starts to come out, use one hand to regulate how fast the casing slips off the tube; it’s a little tricky at first, but you will get the hang of it. Let the sausage come out in one long coil; you will make links later. Remember to leave 6-10 inches of “tail” at the other end of the casing. Sometimes one really long hog casing is all you need for a 5-pound batch. When the sausage is all in the casings, tie off the one end in a double knot. You could also use fine butcher’s twine.

Almost done. Time to hang your sausages. Hang them on the rack so they don’t touch (too much), and find yourself a needle. Sterilize it by putting into a gas flame then look for air bubbles in the links. Prick them with the needle, and in most cases the casing will flatten itself against the link. Place in smoker at 180˚ until internal temperature reaches 165˚. You can also grill or bake in the oven. Enjoy!

