Burglar broke into Overland Park home, ate pizza, spent night until husband found him next morning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A burglar broke into a home near Roe Ave., and 103rd Street in Overland Park and got quite comfortable, according to Overland Park police.

Police say the suspect is from Kansas City, Mo. They say he let himself in by breaking into the sliding glass door. He went inside and locked the door behind him. He was apparently there all night, in the couple’s basement, eating a pizza, some bread and drinking water.

The homeowners found him at 10 a.m., the next day when the husband heard someone talking. Police say they believe the suspect has mental health issues and that the man was actually talking to himself. He also told police the FBI, CIA and Pres. Trump supporters were after him.

The 33-year-old man was arrested for aggravated burglary. The couple that owns the home has young children.