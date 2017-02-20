Demonstrators in Kansas City join others around the country to protest on ‘Not My President Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Monday night turned into an alternative holiday on President's Day. Folks participated in "Not My President Day" as hundreds packed the Country Club Plaza to protest.

It was one demonstration among others going on across the county. Folks used the holiday to express their displeasure with President Donald Trump and his administration. The topics were as diverse as the crowd that showed up. Many were mainly upset with the commander-in-chief, but some showed up in defense of science.

"Science is being dismantled. Organizations are being depleted their not being funded," said Sean Nash.

Other protesters feel the president is taking race relations back in time.

"I feel like Trump is trying to take us back to a place that we`ve already been. We`re evolving so much as a society and as a people, and things like this bring us together and advance us as a people." said Dwiniecia Finnell.

Years ago, Mohammed Hamid, a Muslim from Egypt, came to the United States to escape violent religious conflicts. He and his Christian wife Jean feel the Trump administration is a throwback to that negativity.

"Now the same hate is going to happen here if we don`t stop Trump before all his hate," said Hamid. "I am going to exercise every right I have against this new regime, period," said Jean Cummings.

Not everyone thinks the country has gone to the dogs under President Trump. Amid jeers, and some cheers one person continued to drive by protesters in a car covered with Trump/Pence stickers.

Jackson County Republican Mark Anthony Jones was also showing the president his support.

"I think he`s doing a great job, and I think he`s following through on his campaign promises,' said Jones.

A major point of contention is the president`s stance on immigration. Jones says the POTUS is simply protecting the law of the land.

"We should not allow people to break the laws willy nilly and decide they`re going to stay here past their visas," said Jones.

Jones believes that a number of protesters are only demonstrating because they aren’t happy with the results of the election. Many protesters said President Trump is ruining the reputation of the country, and vow to protest any future action they find unfair.