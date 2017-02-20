Devastated Kansas City mom says teen cousins killed in crash were best friends, had bright futures ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family is now planning a double funeral, after two teenage cousins died in a car crash this weekend.

Ra’Shad Leggs, 17, and Quentin Leggs, 19, were on their way to the movie theater Saturday night when they wrecked their car near 86th Terrace and Ward Parkway.

“Our life is destroyed and it ain’t never going to be the same,” said Ra’Shad’s mother, Adriana Seward.

The close cousins were driving North on Ward Parkway, when police said another car turned in front of them and they collided. The teens went airborne and slammed into a tree.

Investigators told FOX 4 they are now working to determine whether speed was a factor, or if the other driver was under the influence.

“In disbelief, devastated, heartbroken, crushed, you name it,” said Ellery Leggs, Ra’Shad’s father.

It’s a flood of emotions for their family, as they now plan to bury the best friends on the same day.

“I wouldn’t ask nobody to wear my shoes right now,” Ellery said, “because no parent should have to bury their child.”

Adriana calls the pain “unbearable” and said the tragedy has rocked for their tight-knit family.

“We lost two – not one person in the family, we lost two people,” she said. “I mean, two first cousins, everything. It`s hard.”

Quentin graduated from Ruskin High School last year and was set to begin a new job at Children’s Mercy this week.

Ra’Shad was making straight A's and set to graduate early this May from Ruskin. He had plans to go to college to study to become a pediatrician.

“That was the worst news you could ever get,” Adriana said of her youngest son’s sudden death. “I mean, ever get... All my baby`s hopes and dreams are gone.”

She continued, “We`re devastated about this one. This is a tough one to swallow, two good kids that had their whole life ahead of them… and the next moment, they`re gone.”

Police are still investigating the crash to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the other driver.

As for the families, they plan to have a candlelight vigil and balloon release here at the crash site on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

The families have set up a GoFundMe page asking for help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.