Fire burns through center of KCK home, severely damages laundry room

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Firefighters across the metro were busy Monday morning battling flames, including those in Kansas City, Kan.

KCK fire chief Paul Jones tweeted that the fire broke out along Shawnee Drive around 8:16 a.m.

According to the chief, at one point the home was fully engulfed in flames, but the two people who were inside were able to escape safely.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and conducted a primary search. They say the fire appears to have severely damaged the home's laundry room.

At this point no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KCKFD-reported "fully involved structure fire." 2400 block Shawnee Drive. — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 20, 2017

KCKFD-fire, 2400 block Shawnee Drive, attacking fire, primary search complete. — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 20, 2017

KCKFD-fire knocked down 2400 block, Shawnee Drive. Excellent work, coordinated fire attack.

Long night for crews & very busy morning! — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) February 20, 2017