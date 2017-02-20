Fire burns through center of KCK home, severely damages laundry room

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Firefighters across the metro were busy Monday morning battling flames, including those in Kansas City, Kan.
KCK fire chief Paul Jones tweeted that the fire broke out along Shawnee Drive around 8:16 a.m.
According to the chief, at one point the home was fully engulfed in flames, but the two people who were inside were able to escape safely.
Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and conducted a primary search. They say the fire appears to have severely damaged the home's laundry room.
At this point no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
39.114053 -94.627464