Flames consume, destroy vacant KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters are battling flames at a vacant home Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the home at 16th Terrace and Oakley after a neighbor called 911 to report seeing smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters decided to battle the fire from outside the home in a defensive mode.

No injuries have been reported. No one was believed to be inside of the home.

The house appears to be a total loss, and the cause of the fire will remain undetermined until firefighters decided the home is safe enough to go inside.