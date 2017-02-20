Fun STEM experiments for the kids that can be done with items found around the home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of kids across the metro are home Monday in honor of President’s Day. Did you know our nation’s first President – George Washington – is considered America’s first engineer? That’s why the week of President's Day is also National Engineers Week – a time to celebrate and promote STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.

Engineers from Burns & McDonnell visited FOX to share fun experiments you can do with your kids.

Futuristic motorized coloring machine

What you need:

• Toy motor with attached wiring or a hobby motor

• 9 volt battery

• Binder clip

• 4 color markers

• Electric “alligator” clip

• Hot glue sticks and hot glue gun

• Plastic cup

• Electric drill (or something to make a hole in the cup)

How to make it:

• Drill/make a hole in the bottom of an old plastic cup

• Insert the toy motor with its attached wires into the hole. If you don’t have one, you can buy a hobby motor (we bought ours at Radio Shack for about $5.00)

• Hot glue the motor to the cup to secure it into place

• Clip on the binder clip to the motor, from inside the cup, to give it some weight

• Hot glue the 9 volt battery on the cup right next to the motor

• Connect the battery to the motor with your alligator clips to make the electrical connection

• You can also glue down the wires to the side of the cup to better secure them

• Hot glue your favorite markers onto the side of the cup

• When you’re ready to create your piece of art, take off the lids to the markers and place it on a sheet of paper and connect the battery

What you learn:

• For generations, engineers have learned their craft simply by taking things apart and learning how they go together.

• It’s also a great exercise to determine how to use these same elements to create new inventions.

What you need

• Bucket with water

• Plastic cup with a small hole

• Balloons

• Empty water bottle

• Straw

• Empty pop cans

• Your hair

• Cloth

How to bend water

• Fill a bucket with water

• Poke a small hole in a plastic cup to create a stream

• Charge up the balloon by rubbing it on your hair or a cloth

• Place it near the stream of water to see how it bends

What you learn

• Electrons attract protons to get objects moving

• When you rub the balloon on your hair or cloth, electrons build up on the surface of the balloon, which causes static electricity (non-moving electricity)

• The electrons have the power to pull very light objects with a positive charge toward them -– like the stream of water

How to make a magic straw

• The same concept can make a straw move without even touching it

• We balance a straw on top of a water bottle

• Blow up a balloon to its full size and tie off the end

• Rub the cotton towel over the surface of the balloon for 30-45 seconds

• Hold the balloon near the straw to move it without touching it directly!

How you make it: Can races

• Put the soda can on its side on a flat, smooth surface

• Rub balloon back and forth on your hair, towel, T-shirt or carpet really fast

• Hold balloon an inch in front of the can and watch it roll in the other direction

What you learn:

• These concepts apply to a variety of electrical engineering careers from electronics designers to transmission line crew members.

