KCK firefighters battle large mulch fire at garden center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An early morning fire at a garden center in Kansas City, Kan., kept firefighters busy Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to C.S. Carey Inc., near 65th and Kansas Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from miles away as both shot into the sky.

A man who works at the company said that the fire started in product that was not finished. He says the product was not ground up.

According to the employee, the fire did not cause any structural damage.

As of 6 a.m. the fire appeared to be under control, with only a few hot spots popping up. Crews arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. to grind up the unfinished product. That process helps put the fire out.

An officer on the scene said at one point firefighters may have had an issue with one of the fire hoses, which is why they guarded the area to make sure no one ran over it.