KU Public Safety Office issues crime alert after alleged sexual battery on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas Office of Public Safety issued a notice to students after an alleged incident of sexual battery took place on campus.

The school sent out a crime alert saying that a female student reported an unknown male placed his hands on her breasts while in a room in Oliver Hall on Thursday, Oct. 27 between 5:40 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the KU Public Safety Office at (785) 864-5900, or Crime Stoppers at (785) 864-8888.