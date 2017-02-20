Linwood YMCA reopens after spending $10.5-million on upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A newly renovated community center is reopening Monday with one main goal, helping local families become healthier.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart takes you inside the new Linwood YMCA off Linwood and Cleveland in Kansas City.

Nearly $10.5-million was spent on the renovations.Some of the upgrades include a community meeting room, test kitchen and a retractable roof over the pool. Watch the video above to see these areas.

"We know food is our fuel," Stephenie Smith with the YMCA said about the new test kitchen. "It's so important to be able to teach those healthy habits and skills."

Child care will also be available in their "Kids Zone" for members.

New YMCA opens

Ribbon-Cutting

11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20

3800 E. Linwood

Kansas City, Mo.