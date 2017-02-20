National Weather Service hosting seminars to turn storm enthusiasts into severe weather spotters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Do you know what to do if severe weather strikes?

While most of us take cover, storm spotters go rushing toward the twisters. Facilities like our FOX 4 Weather Center are decked out with sophisticated doppler equipment. However, it's impossible to replace weather spotters, and the warnings they sound from the field.

The National Weather Service has a special seminar for weather spotter training. There's no cost for it, and it begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the KCK Community College Technical Educations Center, which is near 65th and State.

The seminar will instruct the average weather enthusiast how to spot severe weather, like thunderstorms and funnel clouds, and relay the information to weather professionals. Our FOX 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson says weather equipment is important, but eyes and ears from the front lines can't be replaced.

“The further you are from the radar, the less we can see the bottom of the storm, so we do have to rely on people out there. the eyes out there. the trained eyes -- to see if there's a wall cloud out there. to see if there's some spinning motion,” Thompson said.

“A lot of times, we're making assumptions about what we think is happening in a storm based on radar.”

Tuesday's weather spotter training class is open people of all ages at no charge.

Thompson says the most important thing weather spotters can learn is how to remove the emotion from a report. When weather spotters get too excited, they're often too nervous to share information in a calm manner.