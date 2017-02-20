Overland Park Chick-fil-A holds ‘Coach Driskell Day’ to raise money for family of late Blue Valley coach

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you’re looking for a bite to eat Monday, and you’d like to help out the Driskell family, head over to Chick-fil-A in Overland Park for Coach Driskell Day.

The location at 135th Street and 69-Highway announced on the Facebook page that on Monday, the restaurant would be donating a portion of all sales to support the family of beloved Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell, who unexpectedly passed away last week after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Chick-fil-A also said in the post that $5 from every Cow Calendar would be donated as well.