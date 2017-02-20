Searchers discover boat while looking for teen at Douglas County lake; mission moves from rescue to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. – Crews searching for a teenager on Monday pulled a boat from Douglas County State Lake, and that search has now entered recovery mode.

The teen disappeared over the weekend when a boat that he and another teen were fishing from capsized on Saturday night. The other boy managed to make it to shore and was treated for minor injuries.

Multiple agencies continue to search the lake for the body of the teen who went into the water. Divers have been searching the water for two days, and around 2 on Monday afternoon, they located a boat, but authorities have not confirmed it is the boat they are looking for.

Despite the boat discovery, conditions in the water have caused trouble for searchers looking to locate the teen.

“Some of that is just the temperature of the water, even though it is kind of warm out here for February, the water is still very cold,” said Sergeant Kristen Dymacek. “We are looking at about 40 degrees. It is very murky under the water, so visibility is very hard. It is windy today, and so the wind and current is affecting the search as well.”

Authorities say they will continue the search until the teen is found or until it gets dark on Monday. If he isn't found the search will resume on Tuesday.