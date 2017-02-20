× Stepdad of murdered 10-year-old Springfield girl, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The stepfather of a 10-year-old Springfield girl who was abducted, raped and murdered three years ago has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffery Barfield, 38, was indicted last week on one count of sexual exploitation of minors. The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

Hailey’s mom, Stacey, and Barfield have been fighting to get state lawmakers to make changes to the current Amber Alert system. They want alerts issued sooner to help save abducted children faster. When Hailey was kidnapped, the alert didn’t go out until two hours after she was reported missing.

“When the Amber Alert went out, Hailey was already deceased and therefore, there was no chance. In the least if we can get the Amber Alerts out quicker, we can give them the chance to be able to retrieve kids and bring them home safely,” he told the media.

The indictment on Barfield says that sometime between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 22, 2016, Barfield knowingly engaged in receiving and distributing some type of visual images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

If he is found guilty, he could face 25 years in prison. Barfield was released on bond and faces a federal judge on Feb. 27. He faces five to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Hailey was in 4th grade when she was kidnapped on a street near her home in front of witnesses who said they saw a man grab Hailey off the street and pull her into his truck. Craig Michael Wood, 48, was arrested and faces murder, rape and kidnapping charges after police say they found Hailey’s body in the basement of his home. Wood was a southwest Missouri youth football coach.