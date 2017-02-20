Protesters gather on the Plaza for ‘Not My President’s Day’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Demonstrators have gathered at the Country Club Plaza in opposition to the Trump administration as part of a nationwide effort dubbed “Not My President’s Day.”

The Kansas City protest was organized by Indivisible KC, a group dedicated to “creating a community of Kansas Citians united against the Trump agenda through organized, grassroots efforts,” the group’s website says.

The group has been active in protests throughout the metro, most recently in organizing efforts to voice opposition to Betsy DeVos, now the Secretary of Education.