While police investigate fatal fall from bridge, suspect fleeing from police hits individual who was already dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two incidents from overnight are now related due to some unfortunate circumstances.

Police were on scene investigating a pedestrian`s fatal fall from the 8th Street Bridge at I-35 and Admiral. The investigation started just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

A couple of hours later, officers in Independence tried to pull over a stolen car. The driver took off and a chase started. At some point that chase crossed into the scene where investigators were working the first incident, and the suspect vehicle in the chase hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian had already died from the fall.

The chase ended at I-435 and 210-Highway.

Two people were in the suspect car. Police arrested one and took the other to the hospital.