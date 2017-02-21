8-year-old girl gets book published about her ‘annoying little brother’

HOOVER, Ala. — An eight-year-old girl from Alabama has turned her experience with her little brother into a popular book.

Nia Mya Reese, a second-grader at Deer Valley Elementary School in Alabama, wrote a book she titled, ‘How to Deal with and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother.’

“It’s about how to take care of a sibling,” Nia Mya explained at a recent book signing, which her ‘annoying little brother’, RonMichael also attended.

A homework assignment when Nia Mya was in the first grade, launched the creation of the book. Beth Hankins, her teacher at the time, had asked the class to write about what they were good at or what made them an expert.

“I said I was an expert at taking care of my annoying little brother,” said Nia Mya.

Hankins says Nia Mya came into her class with a love of reading.

“I just went with it and knew she would do a great job,” Hankins said about Nia Mya’s expertise.

The young author’s reason for turning classwork into a book was simple:

“You want to know how to take care of them when we get older,” she said. “You don’t want to be lost with a baby.”

