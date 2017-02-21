American Girl chooses local teen songwriter to feature in video for new doll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- They’re keepsakes that are loved by all ages.

That’s certainly true for one songwriter from the metro, who’s singing the praises of the newest American Girl doll. Overland Park’s Kate Cosentino is using her music to inspire young girls.

When she sings, music lovers tend to listen. One of Cosentino’s songs caught the ears of the dollmaker, as part of a promotion to produce songs for Tenney Grant, one of the company’s latest collectable dolls. Cosentino, a senior at Blue Valley West High School, is one of nine performers nationally chosen to write songs for Tenney.

Cosentino, 18, has been playing guitar and singing since she was in first grade. She says it’s a rush, being chosen to honor Tenney with a song called “Music in Me.”

American Girl is keeping that song away from public ears until March 2nd.

“(Tenney) is a young songwriter, and we were supposed to capture the perspective of writing a song from our younger self, or some of the girls were young enough, they could write as themselves right now,” Cosentino told FOX 4 News on Tuesday.

Cosentino says she learned about this opportunity while attending the Nashville Songwriters Association International convention. A friend asked her to get involved in a project writing music for young girls, but she wasn’t aware it was for American Girl until later.

“It’s really cool to be able to show a song I've worked on and associate it with a brand they know,” Cosentino said.

“I’ve always believed in her abilities because I'm her mother, but this is something she's really, really worked at everyday,” Lea Cosentino, Kate’s mother, said.

“Music in Me” will speak to younger girls, whereas most of Kate’s songs are meant for teenagers. American Girl dolls are popular with eight-to-11 year old girls.

“Music is where my heart is, and I hope to pass that passion on to do what you really love to little girls,” Kate Cosentino said.

The wait for Cosentino's song "Music in Me" will last a few more days. The American Doll company released a teaser for the new doll on their official YouTube channel, with plans to release the video featuring Cosentino's new song on March 2nd.

You can hear a number of Cosentino’s songs on YouTube.