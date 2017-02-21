Another Belton student is accused of making a terroristic threat; district has received 7 threats in 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- The superintendent of The Belton School District said the district has experienced seven threats in two weeks. On Tuesday, prosecutors charged a student in connection to a recent threat made on social media. Madalyn Emond, 17, is facing one count of making a terroristic threat in the third-degree. Superintendent Dr. Andy Underwood sat down with FOX 4 reporter Molly Balkenbush Tuesday night.

"You read some of the threats the kids are making in reference to other events that happened in the past in our country, that's disturbing," he said. "We want to make sure [for] each individual that's involved there are consequences because we want to send that message that it is not okay."

According to court documents, Emond's threat was allegedly made on Snapchat. The probable cause statement said a student reported seeing a poem that said, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. It’s February 15th. Columbine part 2.”

Dr. Underwood said students need to consider the consequences before making any threats in person or online.

"I would pause, I would think twice before I speak and realize there are consequences and it's not just at school," he said. "There are legal ramifications as well."

Emond later removed the Snapchat post, according to court documents. Prosecutors said she told them she made the post as a joke following a threat which was written a few days earlier that said "I am shooting up the school on Feb. 15."

"That sticks with you throughout your adult life," said Dr. Underwood. "It could make a difference in a career, job, education, they need to think about that."

Dr. Underwood wants to remind students that in the eyes of the law, a threat is never a joke. He said a student can be suspended from school for a year after making one. Dr. Underwood said parents need to talk to their children about incidents like this and not just assume they know the consequences.

FOX 4 has spoken in depth with the President of The National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland, Ohio, Ken Trump, who said these kinds of threats often come in waves. He said often times students hear about the threat and see the reaction is causes but they don't hear about the consequences.

Trump said he believes in today's social media driven world that kids and teens don't realize they cannot remove threats from social media once they have hit send.

If Emond is convicted she could face up to seven years in prison.