Balloons and prayers fill the air as Kansas City cousins killed in crash are remembered at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 100 people turned out Tuesday night, family and friends of those teenaged cousins killed in a Saturday night crash on Ward Parkway.

They held a candlelight vigil and released balloons, and tried to comfort each other as prayers filled the air with loved ones remembering 17-year-old Ra'Shad and 19-year-old Quentin Leggs.

Ra'Shad died on the scene and Quentin died a short time later at a hospital.

Ra'Shad was set to graduate from Ruskin High School this May. Quentin graduated from Ruskin last year, and was about to start a job at Children's Mercy Hospital this week.

Quentin's mother and brother said they hope this tragic incident can bring some good to the community and bring families closer together.

"If you have anybody that you love, treasure every moment with them because you never know when it's going to be their last. I was just with my baby brother before all of this happened and the next thing you know he is gone. Love your family, hold onto your family because in the end, that's all you got," said Quentin’s older brother, Charles Leach.

“I just want the person, who was driving the red car, to know that I don't hold any grudges or any animosity because I am praying for you. Just like my son, never knew, never had a clue that he wasn't coming home. He thought he was just going to the movies and was going to come home like he normally does. Well I'm pretty sure this person, that was driving as well, didn't know this was going to happen,” said mom Leisa Leggs.

Police are still investigating the crash to see if the driver of the other car might have been speeding or under the influence. No charges have been filed at this time, but that could change pending the outcome of the investigation.