Police say man acting suspiciously at La Benite Park ditched vehicle in wooded area then took off running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- A police investigation is underway at Sugar Creek Tuesday.

A Sugar Creek police officer says people at La Benite Park, just east of 291-Highway along the Missouri River, called in to report a man acting suspiciously.

When officers arrived, the man took the black sedan, similar to a Lincoln Town Car, he was driving and drove through the area that says no trespassing, ditched the car in a ravine and then took off running.

Officers chased the man along railroad tracks and eventually took him into custody about a half of a mile away.

Police say the man asked to be taken to the hospital for medical care.

They are not sure why the man was acting suspicious or why he took off running.

A tow truck was able to pull the car out of the ravine and as of 12:30 p.m. officers had cleared the scene.

The park is mostly used for its conservation areas, and regulars say it's unusual to see a Sugar Creek police car parked on site.