Overland Park family believes malfunctioning lighter may have been cause of house fire

Posted 8:13 am, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15AM, February 21, 2017
An Overland Park family believes a malfunctioning lighter may have caught their house on fire late Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

An Overland Park family believes a malfunctioning lighter may have caught their house on fire late Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —  Two adults and two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 95th and Lowell around 10:30 p.m.

Video from the Overland Park Fire Department shows the fire damaged the home’s garage as well as a hallway that leads to it.

The family believes a malfunctioning lighter may be to blame for starting it, but the exact cause is under investigation.