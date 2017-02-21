× Overland Park family believes malfunctioning lighter may have been cause of house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two adults and two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 95th and Lowell around 10:30 p.m.

Video from the Overland Park Fire Department shows the fire damaged the home’s garage as well as a hallway that leads to it.

The family believes a malfunctioning lighter may be to blame for starting it, but the exact cause is under investigation.