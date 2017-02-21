× Fire forces family of four from home near Staley Road and I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family of four was forced from their home early Tuesday morning when their back deck went up in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home along North Lawn Avenue near I-435 and Staley Road in the Northland around 3:30 a.m.

According the Kansas City firefighters the fire began on the back deck and quickly spread to the attic.

The cause is still under investigation.

The family will have to stay with friends until the home can be repaired.