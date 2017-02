ALTOONA, Kan. — A Kansas couple announced their baby’s gender in true “Royal” fashion on Sunday.

Rebecca Raymond and her husband decided to reveal the gender of their baby with a “Salvy splash.”

Rebecca dumped pink Gatorade on her husband who was wearing a white T-shirt.

The soon-to-be mom tweeted she decided to go with the Salvy splash because the “exploding baseball” was too common.

Altoona, Kan. is about 140 miles southwest of Kansas City.

Were going to do the exploding baseball, but it's too common. So I Salvy Splashed my husband #SalvySplash #GenderReveal #KCroyals #ItsAGirl pic.twitter.com/saD3lKBmkf — Rebecca Ann Raymond (@rraymond628) February 19, 2017