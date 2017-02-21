Leaving politics at the door, mayors from 120 cities gather to focus on ethics and spirituality in governing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayors from across the metro will meet for the 56th annual Mayors' Prayer Breakfast Tuesday morning.

The goal of Tuesday's breakfast is to leave politics at the door and focus on ethics and spirituality in governing.

Cheif Darryl Forte will be the guest speaker and hopes to inspire people to be ethical, moral and spiritual in their daily lives.

Mayors along with business and community leaders will attend the breakfast. As many as 120 cities are represented through the organization.

The mission is to emphasize ethics, morality and spirituality not only in government but also in business and labor.

In past, guest speakers have included Rockhurst coach Tony Severino, football player Michael Oher and Leo Morton and the Chancellor of UMKC.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.