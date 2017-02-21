Loose cow in Queens, NY gives police a run for their money

NEW YORK — A loose cow running through the streets of Queens, New York, drew a huge police response Tuesday morning.

Details on where exactly the cow came from or how it got loose were initally unavailable, but the seemingly simple task of corralling the animal proved to be a bit of a challenge for New York’s finest.

Officers managed to herd the cow between two houses at one point before the animal managed to escape the long arm of the law, dodging an officer who attempted to wrangle it and ducking under yellow caution tape, then charging down the middle of a street and onto the sidewalk.

The cow reached a dead end when it darted between homes again reaching a fenced in yard, where officers were able to subdue the animal.