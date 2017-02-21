Muslim community organizes effort to repair damaged Jewish cemetery near St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — After an act of vandalism damaged dozens of graves in a historical Jewish cemetery near St. Louis, organizers have stepped up to help repair the damage, with one notable effort coming from the Muslim community.

The fundraiser, called Muslims Unite to Repair Jewish Cemetery, organized by Linda Sarsour with MPower Change and Tarek El-Messidi with CelebrateMercy, has already raised more than $17,000, stating that “the Muslim-American community extends our hands to help rebuild this sacred space where Jewish-American families have laid their loved ones to rest since the late 1800’s.”

Police would not say if they considered the vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City to be a hate crime or not, according to KTVI. It is believed there was some organization behind the crime, meaning this was not the act of one individual.

More than 100 headstones were damaged. Video shot from above the cemetery shows scores of headstones toppled to the ground.

The fundraising page states:

On the heels of bomb threats and hate crimes against dozens of Jewish community center’s across the United States, a historical Jewish cemetery was vandalized this past weekend when over 100 headstones were damaged. Muslim Americans stand in solidarity with the Jewish-American community to condemn this horrific act of desecration against the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. We also extend our deepest condolences to all those who have been affected and to the Jewish community at large.

Organizers said any money left over after the cemetery has been repaired with be allocated to any other vandalized Jewish centers.

Mo. Governor Eric Greitens on Tuesday called for volunteers to join him at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon to help clean up.

Greitens released a statement, where he said he would be there and encouraged others to donate their time and effort, and also to consider a financial contribution.