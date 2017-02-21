× Police looking for gunman who shot up Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A home at 23rd and Cypress now has at least half a dozen bullet holes in it, after someone opened fire on it.

Police were called out to the home at about 8:30 p.m.,Sunday, where the victim said that he and his family, which included three others including a 14-year-old, were inside the house when they heard about seven sounds of shots coming from outside. After the shooting, they went outside and said they discovered the bullet holes. Police recovered shell casings from the street in front of the home. No arrests have been made.