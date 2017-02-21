Popcorn Bag home video reviews: Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester and Nocturnal Animals

1) HACKSAW RIDGE (R)
Summit Entertainment
RUSS
“Hacksaw Ridge” is an outstanding WWII film based on a remarkable true story. Andrew Garfield plays Desmond Ross, a contentious objector who enlisted, became an Army medic and saved the lives of 75 soldiers during horrific battles on the island of Okinawa.
SHAWN
Mel Gibson delivers. Well directed and well meaning. It's sort of a throwback but completely entertaining.
RUSS
Director Mel Gibson’s approach is solidly old fashioned except for the ultra-violent combat scenes that put audiences in the midst of the grisly action. “Hacksaw Ridge” is a memorable tale of heroism that landed Oscar nominations for both Garfield and Gibson.
SHAWN
Both well deserved.
RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags
2) MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (R)
Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios
RUSS
The heartbreaking drama “Manchester by the Sea” has been getting a lot of love from critics' groups. Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan’s examination of loss and grief is a skillfully written and impeccably acted ensemble piece.
SHAWN
Depressing and painfully slow.
RUSS
I’ll warn you, this story is extremely bleak, but it’s also poignant and affecting.
RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags
3) NOCTURNAL ANIMALS (R)
Focus Features
RUSS
“Nocturnal Animals” is no exercise in sweetness and light, either. Celebrated fashion designer Tom Ford turns filmmaker, training his artistic eye on twin stories of revenge.
SHAWN
Weird and extreme.
RUSS
Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal lead a great cast in a very dark and violent tale that one could argue deserves an NC-17 rating, although it’s rated R. If art is meant to disturb, “Nocturnal Animals” more than qualifies.
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags
Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!
What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.
Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc