Popcorn Bag home video reviews: Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester and Nocturnal Animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does "Hacksaw Ridge" cut it? "Manchester" see-worthy? "Nocturnal Animals" scruffy? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards rate these three films in this week's Popcorn Bag home video reviews.

1) HACKSAW RIDGE (R)

Summit Entertainment

RUSS

“Hacksaw Ridge” is an outstanding WWII film based on a remarkable true story. Andrew Garfield plays Desmond Ross, a contentious objector who enlisted, became an Army medic and saved the lives of 75 soldiers during horrific battles on the island of Okinawa.

SHAWN

Mel Gibson delivers. Well directed and well meaning. It's sort of a throwback but completely entertaining.

RUSS

Director Mel Gibson’s approach is solidly old fashioned except for the ultra-violent combat scenes that put audiences in the midst of the grisly action. “Hacksaw Ridge” is a memorable tale of heroism that landed Oscar nominations for both Garfield and Gibson.

SHAWN

Both well deserved.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (R)

Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios

RUSS

The heartbreaking drama “Manchester by the Sea” has been getting a lot of love from critics' groups. Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan’s examination of loss and grief is a skillfully written and impeccably acted ensemble piece.

SHAWN

Depressing and painfully slow.

RUSS

I’ll warn you, this story is extremely bleak, but it’s also poignant and affecting.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) NOCTURNAL ANIMALS (R)

Focus Features

RUSS

“Nocturnal Animals” is no exercise in sweetness and light, either. Celebrated fashion designer Tom Ford turns filmmaker, training his artistic eye on twin stories of revenge.

SHAWN

Weird and extreme.

RUSS

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal lead a great cast in a very dark and violent tale that one could argue deserves an NC-17 rating, although it’s rated R. If art is meant to disturb, “Nocturnal Animals” more than qualifies.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags